Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, raised AED50 million in donations for The Child Fund during a charity Suhoor event themed ‘An Evening of Hope’. The gathering, attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health board of Directors and Founding Chairman of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Trustees, brought together business leaders and philanthropists in support of humanitarian initiatives.

The event, held at One&Only One Zabeel, and personally hosted by UAE businessman Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Vice Chairman of Crescent Group, along with his wife Lynn Barghout Jafar, marked the largest donor-led fundraiser since the Foundation’s inception in 2013, further strengthening The Child Fund’s impact in transforming children’s lives.

The Suhoor was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chair of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, and leading philanthropists and business leaders.

Inspired by the UAE’s 'Year of Community’, the evening reinforced the power of collective giving to ensure every child receives the medical care they need. The generous support from donors will enable The Child Fund to expand its impact, providing life-saving treatments, medical research, and specialised patient care programmes for children in need.

The highlight of the evening was the Hope Paddle Raise, led by renowned presenter Tom Urquhart. Guests had the opportunity to fund patient care programmes and transformational projects aimed at advancing children's health. To commence the Hope Paddle Raise, the hosts, together with Innovo Group and Apparel Group, pledged to match the first AED20 million raised, setting the tone for an extraordinary evening of hope and generosity.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum praised the generosity of the UAE community and the commitment of Majid and Lynn Jafar in championing healthcare for children, stating: “The UAE has always led with compassion, and tonight’s remarkable generosity exemplifies our nation’s unwavering commitment to ensuring every child receives the care they need.

We are proud to witness this extraordinary act of philanthropy, especially in a year dedicated to fostering community spirit for the greater good.”

Majid and Lynn Jafar expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for attending and supporting the event and to the guests who came together to support a cause very close to their hearts, saying: “It has been deeply moving to see our friends and community come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of children. The success of this evening is a testament to the power of collective giving in the Year of Community, and we are honored to support The Child Fund’s mission to bring hope to even more children and their families, and creating a future filled with possibilities.”

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg emphasised the life-transforming impact of Al Jalila Foundation’s patient care programmes and the significance of philanthropic support in advancing healthcare for young patients, noting: “We are grateful for Majid and Lynn’s incredible generosity. This record-breaking achievement reflects the generosity of our community and the shared belief that every child deserves access to life-saving medical care. The Child Fund has already helped thousands of children, and with the funds raised tonight, it will impact thousands more, offering them hope for a brighter future – perfectly embodying the spirit of Ramadan in this Year of Community.”

Among the notable donors were Innovo Group, Apparel Group, Omniyat, UPL, and Downtown Ventures, apart from several anonymous contributors.

With the record-breaking success of the fund-raiser, The Child Fund by Al Jalila Foundation continues to pave the way for a future where every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to world-class medical care at Al Jalila Children’s, the only children’s hospital in the UAE.