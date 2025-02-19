Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

DUABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, announced that it has received a AED50 million donation from the Eissa Abdullah Abdullaziz Al Othman Endowment in Kuwait to support the construction and development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first fully integrated, comprehensive cancer facility.

The contribution was formalised during a signing ceremony at Al Jalila Foundation, attended by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, along with endowment trustees Yousef Eissa Al Othman, Nabil Eissa Al Othman, and Abdulla Eissa Al Othman.

The trustees were given an overview of the hospital project and briefed on the significant impact of their donation.

During the visit, the delegation toured Dubai Health’s facilities, including its flagship research and healthcare initiatives such as the Biobank and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute. They also gained insights on various other projects supporting medical research, education, and patient care.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, “Dubai has built a strong culture of sustainable giving, fostering strategic partnerships locally and internationally. This generous contribution reflects a deep commitment to philanthropy and healthcare advancement, reinforcing the values of compassion and solidarity that define our society. We are grateful for the donors’ trust, which plays a vital role in supporting humanitarian and medical initiatives that transform lives.”

He added, “This donation will play a vital role in changing the lives of many, as it offers hope and comfort to cancer patients and their families during challenging times.

”

In recognition of the generous donation, the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) will be named the ‘Critical Care Unit-Supported By Waqf Eissa Abdullah Al Othman and Waqf Tiba Abdullwahab Al Othman - Kuwait.’

Faisal Eissa Al Othman, the representative of the Endowment, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Al Jalila Foundation on this humanitarian initiative, which honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This hospital will provide essential, specialised care for cancer patients, ensuring they receive the best possible treatment and support.”

He added, “Our donation is an extension of the legacy of Eissa Abdullah Abdullaziz Al Othman and Tiba Abdullwahab Abdullaziz Al Othman, who dedicated their lives to philanthropy and serving the community. Today, we follow in their footsteps, embracing their spirit of giving and reaffirming our commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives that make a meaningful difference to people’s lives. We firmly believe in strengthening the healthcare sector and hope that this endowment will help to make a positive impact on people’s lives, serving as an ongoing source of support for cancer patients.”

Part of Dubai Health, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital will span 56,000 square metres, offering comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The facility is designed to serve around 30,000 patients annually.