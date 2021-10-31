UrduPoint.com

Al Jalila Hospital And Duracell To Raise Awareness On Risks Of Accidental Ingestion Of Lithium Coin Batteries Among Children

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingestion of lithium coin batteries among children

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital has partnered with Duracell, to raise awareness amongst parents and caregivers of young children with supportive education on how to best prevent accidental lithium coin cell ingestion and provide tips for instant treatment.

As the number of Lithium Coin cell powered devices steadily increases, safety around those cells becomes increasingly important. If a child ingests lithium coin cell it can get stuck in oesophagus and may damage surrounding tissue. If not detected early enough, it may have serious consequences.

Duracell has recently introduced its Baby Secure technology for its lithium coin cells. It comprises Bitrex, the safe and world’s bitterest substance, applied as a thin layer on the bottom of the cell, helping to discourage accidental ingestion. It also includes the Duracell double-blister Child Safety pack. It is impossible for a toddler to open with bare hands and requires and adult with a pair of scissors.

Launched as part of Duracell’s campaign entry into the middle East, a series of initiatives such as educational workshops, on-ground activations and talks from medical professionals will take place in the month of November for parents to learn more about the practical and innovative approaches to prevent or reduce risks of lithium coin cell ingestion.

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital has been a significant advocate for coin battery ingestion where Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, a Paediatric Gastroenterologist at the hospital, has been involved in several similar campaigns around the world such as The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) summit and a button battery symposium at the World Congress Summit in the summer.

Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, said: "Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital’s collaboration with Duracell Middle East comes as a part of a strategic move to join hands with the private sector to enhance our efforts to provide equal opportunity for success in life, and the treatment of children suffering from various illness or disease.

This partnership will help us raise awareness about the dangers of coin battery ingestion, which is an extremely important and hidden danger today."

"Young children are curious by nature, and part of their exploration of the world around them can include putting things in their mouths. This makes it particularly important to keep dangerous objects like small batteries safely stored away. Through more discussions about this important topic, we can make sure parents don’t have to go through such a horrendous experience with their children."

Duracell Middle East & India General Manager Amer Afifi said: "Through the ground-breaking innovation, Duracell has taken the lead to improve child safety through the bitter coating on lithium coin cells and we want to help parents across the UAE protect their children from serious harm. Duracell is devoted to giving parents and caregivers another line of defence when it comes to helping avoid accidental ingestions, which is why we have launched a safe bitter coating on our most popular lithium coin battery sizes, designed to discourage swallowing. Our campaign has been widely received and commended across continents such as North America, Europe and Australia, and we hope to generate similar attention in the Middle East."

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital is dedicated towards transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region.

Related Topics

India World Technology Australia Education Europe UAE Young Lead Middle East May November Congress From Best

Recent Stories

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

18 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

19 minutes ago
 11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for co ..

11th Publishers Conference in Sharjah calls for collective action and increased ..

19 minutes ago
 FTA begins implementing new procedures for applica ..

FTA begins implementing new procedures for applications requesting reconsiderati ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.