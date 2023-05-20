Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

KZAZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, emphasised the importance of global cooperation in promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.

Al Jarwan made the statements as he addressed the annual meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, which was held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, in the presence of Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, representatives from over 46 Islamic countries, delegations of global religious, and cultural organisations

Al-Jarwan underscored the great importance attached by the Council to promoting the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and love, and underpinning the spiritual and human principles of revealed religions.

He advocated for the launch of a group of religious experts whose duty it is to propagate human values, emphasising the Council's willingness to work collaboratively with everyone to establish peace and sustainable development.