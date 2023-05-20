UrduPoint.com

Al-Jarwan Attends Annual Meeting Of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

KZAZAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, emphasised the importance of global cooperation in promoting a culture of tolerance and peace.

Al Jarwan made the statements as he addressed the annual meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, which was held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, in the presence of Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, representatives from over 46 Islamic countries, delegations of global religious, and cultural organisations

Al-Jarwan underscored the great importance attached by the Council to promoting the values of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and love, and underpinning the spiritual and human principles of revealed religions.

He advocated for the launch of a group of religious experts whose duty it is to propagate human values, emphasising the Council's willingness to work collaboratively with everyone to establish peace and sustainable development.

Related Topics

World Russia Kazan From Love

Recent Stories

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

2 minutes ago
 Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

Renowned music director A Hameed remembered

2 minutes ago
 Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrain ..

Pope Confirms Cardinal Zuppi as Mediator in Ukrainian Conflict

15 minutes ago
 FESCO directed to outsource bill distribution in 1 ..

FESCO directed to outsource bill distribution in 14 subdivisions

15 minutes ago
 Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May ..

Legal process of trial against perpetrators of May 9 tragedy commenced under Con ..

25 minutes ago
 Mason denies Kane was saying farewell to Spurs

Mason denies Kane was saying farewell to Spurs

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.