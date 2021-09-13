Al Jarwan calls for building peace, ending wars and armament at G20 Interfaith Forum

BOLOGNA, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Ahmad Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has said that the world needs to adopt new strategies and methods at an international level to promote the culture of respect, understanding, justice and protection of beliefs in order to enhance the values of tolerance and humanity, as well as to reach a safer and more secure world.

In a speech during the opening session of the G20 Interfaith Forum, that is taking place in Bologna, Italy, Al Jarwan said, "Our world has recently seen an increase in discrimination, violence, terrorism and extremism, as well as in inequality and corruption, the fact that requires us to unify our efforts in order to promote peace," adding that the world needs to adopt new strategies and methods in this regard.

The Forum focuses on promoting peace among cultures and understanding between religions. It is supported by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace that helped invite a number of local and regional parliamentarians to speak at a high-level parliamentary seminar, entitled "The Role of Parliamentarians in Reinforcing Interfaith Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace."

"The world is still recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions it has on our lives and societies. This pandemic has shown us the importance of a joint action between societies and countries, and the need to unify efforts to confront challenges and dangers which can affect the entire humanity," said Al Jarwan, adding that resources should be allocated to protect people and promote peace, while ending armament and wars.

He also spoke about the importance of environmental protection, calling upon parliamentarians across the world to meet and discuss the issues of climate change in order to come up with joint solutions. "The Council believes that every country has the right to attain stability, security and welfare on its land, and we closely and anxiously follow the latest developments in Afghanistan, hoping that Afghani people, as well as all nations, achieve peace, stability and security," he said.

Al Jarwan also highlighted the issue of illegal immigration, calling for a joint action and radical solutions to end this phenomenon, while, on the other hand, help develop the areas that export illegal migrants.

Meanwhile, Al Jarwan has met with Slovenian President Borut Pahor on the sidelines of G20 Interfaith Forum and briefed him on the goals and achievements of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

The Slovenian President commended the role of the Council in enhancing the culture of tolerance and peace around the world.