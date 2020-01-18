UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Jarwan Meets Portuguese Foreign Policy Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy officials

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, has met foreign policy officials at the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

At the meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to Portugal Mousa Abdelwahed Al Khajah, Al Jarwan briefed the Portuguese officials on the latest work of the Council and the International Parliamentary Assembly on Tolerance and Peace. He also explained the Council's efforts to spread the values of tolerance across the world, affirming that the GCTP seeks to work alongside of peace-loving nations, and their institutions and bodies that believe in co-existence and acceptance of the other.

Al Jarwan praised the Portuguese people and government's shared values of tolerance, co-existence and humanitarianism that he witnessed during the Council's General Assembly which took place in Lisbon.

Related Topics

Assembly World UAE Lisbon Portugal Government

Recent Stories

"Addict eats poor’s flour" becomes top trend on ..

12 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi , H ..

30 minutes ago

Food Security Minister visits farmer&#039;s market ..

32 minutes ago

Syllabus of class 1st to 8th to be changed in Cant ..

30 minutes ago

PM Khan lauds man for saving more than 100 peoples ..

42 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi dep ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.