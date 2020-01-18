Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy officials

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, has met foreign policy officials at the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.

At the meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to Portugal Mousa Abdelwahed Al Khajah, Al Jarwan briefed the Portuguese officials on the latest work of the Council and the International Parliamentary Assembly on Tolerance and Peace. He also explained the Council's efforts to spread the values of tolerance across the world, affirming that the GCTP seeks to work alongside of peace-loving nations, and their institutions and bodies that believe in co-existence and acceptance of the other.

Al Jarwan praised the Portuguese people and government's shared values of tolerance, co-existence and humanitarianism that he witnessed during the Council's General Assembly which took place in Lisbon.