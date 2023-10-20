Open Menu

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani Officials Discuss Efforts To Promote Peace, Tolerance Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts to promote peace, tolerance worldwide

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, signed a cooperation and joint action agreement between the two sides at the Assembly's headquarters in the capital, Dushanbe.

The agreement aims to promote joint work in the areas of tolerance and peace in Asia and the rest of the world.

The Tajikistani official praised the efforts of the Council in promoting the values ​​of tolerance and peace worldwide.

The agreement includes the nomination of a member of the Tajikistani Assembly to the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, enhancing cooperation in the parliamentary field on issues of tolerance and peace.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, received Al-Jarwan and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry's headquarters in the capital, Dushanbe.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to further enhance cooperation and joint action in the fields of tolerance and peace in the region and worldwide.

Al-Jarwan briefed the Tajikistani Foreign Minister about the Council, its goals, areas of work, and its efforts to spread the values of tolerance and peace.

For his part, Muhriddin praised the crucial role played by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting tolerance and peace worldwide.

The Tajikistani Foreign Minister also commended the relations between his country and the UAE, praising the country's efforts to support the values of tolerance and peace. He also noted the importance of the UAE’s hosting of COP28 and expressed his confidence in the success of such a great international event.

Related Topics

Assembly World Parliament UAE Dushanbe Tajikistan Event Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

9 hours ago
 GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

9 hours ago
 Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

11 hours ago
 78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

12 hours ago
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

12 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

12 hours ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

12 hours ago
 Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case ..

Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

12 hours ago
 Students deprived of higher education due to lack ..

Students deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources

12 hours ago
 Commissioner reviews works of ongoing road expansi ..

Commissioner reviews works of ongoing road expansion projects in Quetta

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East