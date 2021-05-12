UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Jazira Clinch Arabian Gulf League Title

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:30 AM

Al Jazira clinch Arabian Gulf League title

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 11th May 2021 (WAM) - Al Jazira sealed the Arabian Gulf League title with a 3-1 victory over Khorfakkan on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi May

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

2 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

4 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

1 hour ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.