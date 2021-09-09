Al Jazira Club announces Yahsat as its first team official training partner

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Al Jazira sports Club today announced a new partnership with Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, ("Yahsat" or "the Group") listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX") under (SYMBOL: YAHSAT) (ISIN: AEA007501017), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, for the 2021/2022 season that will see them become one of the club’s official first-team training partners.

The agreement is part of a larger partnership between Al Jazira Sports Club and Yahsat’s majority shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. As a result, Yahsat will appear on the Pride of Abu Dhabi’s training jerseys throughout the season.

Al Jazira’s training takes place at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, with preparations ongoing for all the competitions of the season. With Marcel Keizer and his coaching staff leading a star-studded squad of the UAE’s best players, such as national team record scorer Ali Mabkhout and national team captain Ali Khaseif as well as international stars such as Thulani Serero and Victor Sa, complemented by a steady regiment of academy products.

Fadi Zouein, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Al Jazira Group, stated: "We are extremely happy to have Yahsat join the Pride of Abu Dhabi’s family of partners. We believe Yahsat is the ideal training partner for Al Jazira’s first team, a club vying for continued success. Our drive and ambition are attributes we have in common with Yahsat, as we each strive to demonstrate leadership and become the best at what we do. Yahsat is a source of pride for all Emiratis thanks to their local and international successes."

From his side, Khalid Al Kaf, Chief Operations Officer at Yahsat, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with one of the country’s most successful football clubs. Becoming the club’s new first-team training partner is a testament to our commitment to empowering young athletes in the United Arab Emirates and Emirati youth more generally, as well as our wider commitment to serving all segments of society in the UAE and building a connected and inclusive community. We wish Al Jazira Club and the first team the best of luck in the upcoming season."