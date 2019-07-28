UrduPoint.com
Al Jazira Club Appoints New Group Chief Commercial Officer

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

Al Jazira Club appoints new Group Chief Commercial Officer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Al Jazira Club has today announced the appointment of a new Group Chief Commercial Officer, as part of a fresh and on-going strategy to energise the Abu Dhabi-based sporting operation.

Nick Pinder joins from City Football Group, the umbrella organisation for Manchester City and six other football Clubs around the world, where he held responsibility for partnerships and commercial activity across the middle East, Europe and Africa.

Nick will be moving to Abu Dhabi with his wife and three children and joins a management team led by Group CEO Nick Garcia. Having spent much time in the region, he understands the passion for football that exists in the UAE and is optimistic about the impactful role that the club can make locally.

"I am here to play my part in this new chapter for Al Jazira," Nick says. "We are committed to building on the positive legacy of the Club, engaging fans on a daily basis and developing closer relationships with the communities of Abu Dhabi.

"Al Jazira is steeped in tradition and the Club means a great deal to the community of Abu Dhabi. We must capitalise on that sentiment and use it as a foundation for establishing a world class and innovative sporting club – one that sets standards for governance and appeals commercially to businesses across the UAE."

Over the coming months, Al Jazira will continue the process of restructuring the organisation. It is an important era and an evolution that the team is approaching with energy and confidence.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Nick Garcia said, "We are delighted to have brought Nick to Abu Dhabi as a member of Al Jazira Club’s Executive Leadership Team. His appointment is a critical step in our ability to drive deeper engagements with our fans and increase the value to the brand partnerships that will be so important for our transformational journey. Nick’s combination of world class experience, and knowledge of the local market makes him the perfect fit for our ambition."

