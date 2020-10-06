Al Jazira Club sign partnership with sports giant PUMA to honour front-line heroes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Al Jazira FC signed a new partnership with global sports brand PUMA in a deal, which will see the Abu Dhabi football club wear limited edition kits, honouring front-line heroes across the UAE’s capital city.

The innovative partnership between the club and the iconic sportswear company is being launched with temporary kits which will be worn for the opening games of the 2020-21 campaign, before being donated to essential workers helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The limited-edition kits will be debuted in the postponed kick-off of the Arabian Gulf Cup, whilst the Official 2020-21 Season home and away kits are set to be revealed to fans ahead of the resumption of Arabian Gulf League fixtures.

Speaking on the new partnership with PUMA, Al Jazira’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Ali Youssif Al Hammadi, commented: "Our new partnership with PUMA is another powerful statement for our club and for our future. We want to be working with businesses that help drive us forward and that share our passion for innovation and creativity. PUMA is a brand with pace and personality and we are excited to have them alongside us in the next stage of our journey.

"

Head of Marketing at PUMA middle East, Abdelhamid Oraibi, added "It is an immense pleasure to have our brand symbols sitting side by side and we look forward to seeing Al Jazira’s players on the pitch wearing the PUMA cat on their chest. We’ve successfully launched and activated an array of our global football assets across the region, some of which include Manchester City, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund and now we feel that it is time to join forces with the Pride of Abu Dhabi, Al Jazira Club. With their strong leadership and our mutually shared vision, Al Jazira Club is set to be the perfect partner to support our regional growth."

The Abu Dhabi community continues to come together in the response to COVID-19 and this collaborative effort is helping to enable the return of top tier football in the region. This is something both Al Jazira Club and PUMA are keen to recognise. "We want to show our appreciation and respect," added Al Hammadi in reference to the limited edition kits. "The efforts of frontline workers has been remarkable, and continues to be. Together with PUMA, who are similarly supportive of our community, we want to do what we can to say thank you."