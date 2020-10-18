Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh Ezekiel signing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Al Jazira Club has signed Imoh Ezekiel, the Nigerian international forward joining the club ahead of the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League campaign.

The 26-year old arrives in the Abu Dhabi club following a career that has seen him play across European top-flight leagues as well as having experience of football in the middle East.

Ezekiel, who can play in a number of attacking positions began his career in Belgium with a successful stint at Standard Liege as well as playing for European giants Anderlecht.

He has also enjoyed spells in Spain and spent three years of his early career in the Middle East between 2014-2017.

Speaking of Ezekiel’s arrival at Al Jazira Club, Sporting Director Mads Davidsen commented: "Imoh’s experience of the region and across Europe is a huge boost for Marcel and the team, with him playing for top clubs and against tough opposition.

"His style of play offers a new dimension to the way in which coach Marcel wants the team play and Ezekiel can play in a number of positions.

In a football team you need different skills and we have a lot of good combination players and Imoh is a clever deep runner and can really help us adding this dimension to the offensive part of our game."

Ezekiel, who will wear the number 39 shirt, added, "To join a club of Al Jazira’s statue is something which really excites me. When I was speaking with Mads and the head coach, they told me their ambition for the club and I can’t wait to get excited for the season, as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I see the Pride of Abu Dhabi, so it is special to be part of this.

"I know the league well and have watched a lot of football in the Middle East so it is great to be part of this club and in a region that is so passionate about football."

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ezekiel has represented his country at Under-23 level and made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in 2014.