Al Jubeir, Sheikh Abdullah Meet With Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) ISLAMABAD, 4th September 2019 (WAM) - Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of state for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held today in Islamabad trilateral talks with Shah Qureshi, Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussing the latest developments in the region and the world.

The visit came to strengthen the Saudi-Pakistan and UAE-Pakistan bonds of friendship and to reflect the depth of the historical and strategic relations.

Following the meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Al Jubeir and Sheikh Abdullah have met with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

They conveyed to him their respective leaderships’ keenness to expand the historical and strategic relations with Pakistan to broader horizons.

They concluded the visit with a meeting separately with General Qamar Jaived Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan. During the meeting they discussed with him the latest developments in the region and the world.

