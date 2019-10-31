(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) Yemen's Al Jumhuriyah Hospital can once again treat patients with orthopaedic ailments following the reinstated Orthopaedics Surgery Centre in Aden.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, was keen to restore the centre, which now has a capacity of 112 beds. Constructiong of an operating theatre and recovery room took place, along with four outpatient clinics, and a pharmacy. The UAE aid authority also provided the centre with two ambulance vehicles to bolster the healthcare sector in Yemen.

Dr. Nasser Baoum, Yemeni Minister of Health, said that the UAE has supported Yemen’s health sector, restored its infrastructure, and supplied its hospitals with medicines and other medical supplies, noting that the centre will serve patients from Aden and other Yemeni governorates.

During the centre's relaunch ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Ahmed Salem Al Jarbaa, Director of Al Jumhuriyah Hospital, lauded the UAE’s support for the hospital's refurbishment projects.