‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new November 2023 issue No. 598.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, Al-Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "The Dubai Airshow ... Shaping the Future of the Aerospace Sector Worldwide", Al-Jundi said, "The Dubai Airshow solidifies the success of the UAE, with Dubai in particular, as a strategic hub and a global meeting point where the West mingles with the East, and the North connects with the South in one of the most significant international economic and cultural events in the region.".

Al-Jundi added, "The extensive international presence at the Dubai Airshow reflects the growing global confidence in the UAE, its policies, and its commitment to peace, development, and security.

"

The new issue of Al-Jundi touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal's main file section of the November 2023 issue came titled "Medical Intelligence: How security and global health issues intersect".

Al-Jundi dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the UAE.