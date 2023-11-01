Open Menu

‘Al-Jundi’ Journal Publishes Issue No. 598 For November 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Al-Jundi journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new November 2023 issue No. 598.

Through its latest issue published in both Arabic and English, Al-Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "The Dubai Airshow ... Shaping the Future of the Aerospace Sector Worldwide", Al-Jundi said, "The Dubai Airshow solidifies the success of the UAE, with Dubai in particular, as a strategic hub and a global meeting point where the West mingles with the East, and the North connects with the South in one of the most significant international economic and cultural events in the region.".

Al-Jundi added, "The extensive international presence at the Dubai Airshow reflects the growing global confidence in the UAE, its policies, and its commitment to peace, development, and security.

"

The new issue of Al-Jundi touches on the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

The Journal's main file section of the November 2023 issue came titled "Medical Intelligence: How security and global health issues intersect".

Al-Jundi dedicated sections for the opinions and analyses of elite Emirati and Arab writers discussing various issues and matters of interest to readers.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Hub October November Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

8 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

8 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

9 hours ago
Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

10 hours ago
 ‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting ac ..

‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

10 hours ago
 Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN ev ..

Rebels take over Mali camp immediately after UN evacuates

11 hours ago
 UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel- ..

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

11 hours ago
 Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the n ..

Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

11 hours ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against w ..

Sindh Irrigation dept intensifies action against water pilferage

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East