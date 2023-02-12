UrduPoint.com

Al Khair Voluntary Award Honors 61 Volunteers In Its Seventh Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) bDUBAI,12th February, 2023 (WAM) â€“ Al Khair Voluntary Award honoured in its seventh award ceremony yesterday, 61 volunteers in Hatta Honey Bee Garden, Dubai, where Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Chairman of Al Khair Voluntary Award, honored the volunteers with certificates of recognition and appreciation.
The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of Al Khair Voluntary Award, Dr. Hind Humaid Alaleeli, member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Salem bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Cancer Society and other officials.


Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi spoke about the importance and benefits of volunteering for young people in society and how volunteer work represents social solidarity and that humanitarian and volunteer work is one of the most prominent and noble qualities that societies are proud of.
Meanwhile, Firas Aziz bin Darwish stressed that volunteer work is of great and significant importance and positively affects the life of the individual, family, society and all economic, social and development levels.

Firas Aziz bin Darwish added that volunteering in all its forms is one of the factors that consolidate the elements of well-being, stability and happiness in society and a noble human value.

