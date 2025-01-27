Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

HATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The Al Khair Voluntary Award, in its ninth edition, honoured 75 volunteers today at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden, Hatta, Dubai. These volunteers were recognised for their exceptional contributions in various fields that serve the community and promote values of giving and solidarity.

Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, presented certificates of appreciation to the volunteers.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Mohamed Ahmed Salem, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, Zia Azzam Rahman, Consul-General of Grenada in Dubai, Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, along with a large gathering of officials and attendees.

In his speech, Sheikh Salem praised the significant role volunteers play in strengthening human connections and contributing to the UAE’s vision for the future. He stated, “These volunteers are the beating heart of our society. Each one of them is a model of inspiration and dedication.”

He also highlighted the great attention the country’s wise leadership places on volunteer work, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, in supporting volunteer institutions towards global horizons.

On his part, Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, expressed pride in seeing such a large number of committed volunteers, emphasising the importance of their role in building a brighter future.

He stated, “Volunteer work is one of the greatest forms of giving, and it is an integral part of the UAE’s national identity. Since its founding, the UAE and its wise leadership have continuously offered humanitarian aid and goodwill to everyone without expectation. Volunteer work reflects our human values, and we at the Good Award are committed to appreciating the efforts of all those who contribute to promoting these values. Today’s recognition is a message of gratitude to everyone who believes that change begins with giving.”

