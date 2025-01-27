Al Khair Voluntary Award Honours 75 Volunteers In Ninth Edition In Hatta
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM
HATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The Al Khair Voluntary Award, in its ninth edition, honoured 75 volunteers today at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden, Hatta, Dubai. These volunteers were recognised for their exceptional contributions in various fields that serve the community and promote values of giving and solidarity.
Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department in Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, presented certificates of appreciation to the volunteers.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Mohamed Ahmed Salem, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, Zia Azzam Rahman, Consul-General of Grenada in Dubai, Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, along with a large gathering of officials and attendees.
In his speech, Sheikh Salem praised the significant role volunteers play in strengthening human connections and contributing to the UAE’s vision for the future. He stated, “These volunteers are the beating heart of our society. Each one of them is a model of inspiration and dedication.”
He also highlighted the great attention the country’s wise leadership places on volunteer work, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, in supporting volunteer institutions towards global horizons.
On his part, Firas Aziz bin Darwish, Deputy Chairman of the Al Khair Voluntary Award, expressed pride in seeing such a large number of committed volunteers, emphasising the importance of their role in building a brighter future.
He stated, “Volunteer work is one of the greatest forms of giving, and it is an integral part of the UAE’s national identity. Since its founding, the UAE and its wise leadership have continuously offered humanitarian aid and goodwill to everyone without expectation. Volunteer work reflects our human values, and we at the Good Award are committed to appreciating the efforts of all those who contribute to promoting these values. Today’s recognition is a message of gratitude to everyone who believes that change begins with giving.”
Recent Stories
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta1 minute ago
-
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January16 minutes ago
-
Arab Payment Week returns to Abu Dhabi for second edition31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ1 hour ago
-
CBUAE organises run event for employees, financial sector1 hour ago
-
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab League2 hours ago
-
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community2 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets3 hours ago
-
Japan to join US-led space telescope project in search for Earth-like planets3 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people11 hours ago
-
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land11 hours ago
-
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President14 hours ago