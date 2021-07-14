UrduPoint.com
Al Khaja Inaugurates UAE Embassy In Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, today officially inaugurated the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv in the presence of Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for food and Water Security.

The historic event, and the strengthening of bilateral relations, follow the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed between the UAE and the State of Israel in September 2020.

During the inauguration ceremony, President Herzog said, "The opening of this embassy is an important milestone in our shared journey towards a future of peace, prosperity and security for the middle East. While seeing the Emirati flag flying proudly in Tel Aviv might have seemed like a far-off dream only one year ago, in many ways, nothing could be more natural.

Almheiri, in turn, praised the UAE-Israel relation progress since the signing of the Abraham Accords, saying, "This is a new era of development and prosperity for both our countries. The opening of the embassy represents a major milestone and will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences across various vital sectors. We look forward to new levels of cooperation that will contribute to realizing our visions."

For his part, Al Khaja stated, "It is time for new approaches and thinking to set a new and better path for the future of the region. We hope that the opening of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv will mark an important milestone in the growing relationship between our two countries and between the peoples of the UAE and Israel."

