Al Mahrazi Wins First Place In Professional Category Of UAE Flyboard Championship
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – Ahmed Al Mahrazi won first place in the professional category of the UAE Flyboard Championship.
The championship, organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC) yesterday on the Abu Dhabi Breakwater, saw the participation of elite local and international flyboarders.
The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club affirmed its commitment to supporting and developing flyboarding as part of its annual agenda, noting that the championship is part of a series of events it organises to promote modern marine sports and provide competitive platforms for talent in the country.
