Al Maktoum College in Dundee celebrates graduation of 29th multiculturalism programme

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the Al Maktoum College of Higher education in Dundee, Scotland, has celebrated the graduation of the students of the 29th round of the Academic Training Programme, ATP, on Multiculturalism and Leadership.

This latest batch saw the participation of 59 students from 13 universities from the UAE, Malaysia and Egypt.

The ceremony, held at the Mariott Hall in Dundee, Scotland, was attended by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, Mayor of Dundee, Mirza Al Sayegh Chairman of the board of Trustees of the College and Director of the Office of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the college’s advisors and directors of participating universities.

Dr. Abu Bakr Jaber, College Director, said that the programme’s agenda is comprehensive, noting that they were keen to draft a high-level programme and highlighting the success of previous programmes and their students.