Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusion of 29th multiculturalism programme

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the Al Maktoum College of Higher education in Dundee, Scotland, will celebrate, tomorrow, the graduation of the students of the 29th round of the Academic Training Programme, ATP, on Multiculturalism and Leadership.

This latest batch saw the participation of 59 students from 13 universities and companies hailing from the UAE, Malaysia and Egypt.

The ceremony, to be held at the Mariott Hall in Dundee, Scotland, will be attended by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, Mayor of Dundee, Mirza Al Sayegh Chairman of the board of Trustees of the College and Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the college’s advisors and directors of participating universities.

The students participating in the programme represent UAE University, Abu Dhabi University, the American University in Sharjah, the British University in Dubai, Sharjah University, Zayed University, Fujairah University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Al Wasl University, the Abu Dhabi Police academy, the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, the Faculty of Economics and Political Sciences of Cairo University, and Malaya University in Malaysia.

Dr. Abu Bakr Jaber, College Director, said that the programme’s agenda is comprehensive, noting that they were keen to draft a high-level programme and highlighting the success of previous programmes and their students.

He also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for supporting the college and programme, noting that its participants will travel to London after the graduation ceremony to spend the programme’s fourth week.

Al Sayegh pointed out that Sheikh Hamdan is monitoring the progress of the programme and is keen to benefit its participants, who are acquiring leadership skills and expertise.