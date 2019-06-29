UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Maktoum College Of Higher Education Celebrates Graduation Of 28th Multiculturalism Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education celebrates graduation of 28th Multiculturalism programme

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education in Scotland celebrated on Friday the graduation 28th Academic Training Programme, ATP, on Multiculturalism and Leadership, at the college campus.

Sixty-seven students from UAE and Malaysian universities and higher education institutions participated in the four-week summer programme.

Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to UK, Ian Borthwick, Dundee’s Lord Provost, Mirza Al-Sayegh, Chairman of the College board, a number of teaching and administrative staff and representatives of the participating universities attended the ceremony which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance,who is also patron of the College.

''Since the first ever summer programme in 2003, more than 1,400 students have travelled to Dundee to participate in the programme,'' Al Sayegh said.

He announced that the College will enter into an agreement with Dundee University to launch master programmes on Islamic Financing, Islamioc Banking and International business.

Over the course of four weeks, students attended lectures, tutorials and debates in multiculturalism, international politics, globalisation, leadership and dialogue of civilisations.

They also visited a number of Scottish attractions and meet Dundee’s Lord Provost. Students became residents of Dundee during their studies and also benefited from excursions to various locations across Scotland, as well as a final trip to London. They learned more about Scotland, its people, its history, culture and traditions in the contemporary world.

Related Topics

World Business Education UAE Dubai London Rashid Dundee United Kingdom From Agreement

Recent Stories

'School teachers to receive transfer orders on mob ..

3 minutes ago

Voter Registration for Afghan Presidential Electio ..

3 minutes ago

President of Guinea names Emirati expert as govern ..

15 minutes ago

Security plan for markets, business centres in Kar ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 29 June 2019

9 minutes ago

'Officers should provide relief to masses'

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.