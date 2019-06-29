Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education celebrates graduation of 28th Multiculturalism programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education in Scotland celebrated on Friday the graduation 28th Academic Training Programme, ATP, on Multiculturalism and Leadership, at the college campus.

Sixty-seven students from UAE and Malaysian universities and higher education institutions participated in the four-week summer programme.

Mansour Abdullah Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to UK, Ian Borthwick, Dundee’s Lord Provost, Mirza Al-Sayegh, Chairman of the College board, a number of teaching and administrative staff and representatives of the participating universities attended the ceremony which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance,who is also patron of the College.

''Since the first ever summer programme in 2003, more than 1,400 students have travelled to Dundee to participate in the programme,'' Al Sayegh said.

He announced that the College will enter into an agreement with Dundee University to launch master programmes on Islamic Financing, Islamioc Banking and International business.

Over the course of four weeks, students attended lectures, tutorials and debates in multiculturalism, international politics, globalisation, leadership and dialogue of civilisations.

They also visited a number of Scottish attractions and meet Dundee’s Lord Provost. Students became residents of Dundee during their studies and also benefited from excursions to various locations across Scotland, as well as a final trip to London. They learned more about Scotland, its people, its history, culture and traditions in the contemporary world.