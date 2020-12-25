UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race Rescheduled For Saturday Due To Weather Conditions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race rescheduled for Saturday due to weather conditions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) The 24th Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race has been re-scheduled for Saturday due to inconvenient weather conditions, according to the organising committee of the event which was set for today in Jumeirah.

The big event is organised by Dubai International Marine Club under the marine sports season 2020-2021 with the participation of top 20 elite boats after being qualified as per the results of the first and second rounds of the Dubai Traditional Rowing Race Championship.

The top 20 boats competing for the title of the 24th Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing -30ft are as follows: 1. Oman(44); 2. Asas (39); 3. Bahrain's Victorious(53); 4. Al Saroukh Team(7); 5.WAWAN Team(87); 6. KHK(54); 7. Gulfar 1(55); 8. Dubai Police GHQ(3); 9. Dubai(5); 10. Fujairah Police GHQ(77); 11. Thouban (10); 12. Al Zahab (66); 13. Mashhoor(16); 14. Wadi Al Siji (11); 15. Dubai1(51);16. Al Zahab 2(65); 17. Inad 2(14); 18. Muzahem (70); 19. Dubai Police GHQ(30); and 20. Al Barq (15).

Related Topics

Weather Police Sports Dubai Oman Bahrain Event Top Race

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid ..

12 minutes ago

CM Balochistan inaugurates machinery to remove sno ..

13 minutes ago

Accused of minor girl's assault arrested: DPO

13 minutes ago

Czech Prime Minister Calls EU-UK Deal 'Great News, ..

13 minutes ago

Israeli Attacks on Syria Undermine Regional Stabil ..

13 minutes ago

Moldovan Socialists Want to Deepen Cooperation Wit ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.