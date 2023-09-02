Open Menu

Al Maleh And Fishing Festival Continues To Dive Into Traditional Maritime Practices

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practices

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2023) Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) along with Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality and Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council, continued its activities for the third day, drawing crowds to delve into the heart of Emirati heritage.

The festival shines a spotlight on traditional fish salting techniques, ancient fishing practices, and a curated display of handcrafted artifacts, offering visitors a tangible link to the storied past of Emirati ancestors.

Running until Sunday evening, the festival offers a comprehensive showcase of the fish salting industry and marine heritage. Through insights from fishermen and tales from ancestors, attendees explore various facets like sailing, shipbuilding, fishing, and traditional methods of fish preparation, salting, and canning.

Additionally, the event is increasingly gaining momentum with a series of engaging heritage-focused activities, educational sessions, and entertainment tailored for diverse audience groups.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stressed that Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is a significant annual event that celebrates the depth and breadth of marine heritage, underscoring its role in illuminating the cultural importance of this heritage through history.

“In line with its commitment to societal responsibility and in collaboration with the event organisers, the Sharjah Chamber is dedicated to bolstering the festival and ensuring it remains a hallmark contribution to the UAE's heritage, particularly enriching the cultural landscape of Dibba Al Hisn,” Al Awadi said.

Open daily from 16:00 to 22:00, the festival offers attendees a diverse lineup of events, spotlighting marine crafts and age-old fishing techniques. In addition to cultural contests and showcases, the festival features artistic performances, traditional heritage tunes, and live music by prominent local bands.

Related Topics

Music Sharjah Chamber Sunday Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

6 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

15 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

15 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

15 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East