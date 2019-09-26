UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the UAE Astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori, has set an Emirati and Arab record in the history and space industry of the world, which unveils the start of the UAE's scientific projects across all fields, in accordance with the latest international standards based on a national will that had been instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He emphasised that this glorious and ambitious day of invading space is based on a genius vision, plans and strategies.

The Emirati Space Programme launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will continue to attract young national competencies.

Sheikh Saud expressed his pride over Hazza Al Mansoori being the first astronaut to set off on a mission to the international space station and the UAE's entrance as an effective partner in manned spaceflight, adding, "This is a national and scientific occasion through which we invite the youth of the country to be the supporting force."

He indicated that the UAE Space Programme, through the launch of the KhalifaSat and Emirates Mars Mission, "Hope Probe", witnessed unprecedented scientific cultural programmes. He also highlighted plans to reach Mars in 2021, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the country.

"On this great occasion, we extend greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as our loyal people," he said