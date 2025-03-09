Al Maqta Iftar Cannon Celebrates Timeless Ramadan Traditions
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) The Al Maqta Iftar Cannon, operated by Abu Dhabi Police’s Police Legacy Department, upholds timeless Ramadan traditions.
Initially used for defence, it became a custom that the cannons at Al Maqta Tower would also be fired at the ruler’s direction upon the sighting of the Ramadan or Eid crescent.
Today, the cannons continue to be used in this traditional role. The firing of the Al Maqta Iftar Cannon to mark the breaking of the fast brings together community members of all ages, offering them a daily opportunity to experience historic Ramadan traditions and customs, and preserve the heritage of the UAE for future generations.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Police Legacy Department at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, said, “Abu Dhabi Police is one of the first entities to record its history.
It has established a police heritage centre dedicated to preserving the policing heritage and to record and document the history of Abu Dhabi Police from the date it was established, while also documenting security history in general. The centre has made a significant contribution in reflecting the civilised and honourable role of Abu Dhabi Police in preserving safety and security since its establishment.
“In the past, Al Maqta Tower represented the development of Abu Dhabi emirate. Those entering or exiting Abu Dhabi in the past would cross Al Maqta Creek and see the tower standing tall. When they saw the cannon, they felt safe and developed a sense of trust and pride. Al Maqta Iftar Cannon means a lot to all of us. It gives us a special feeling of joy.”
