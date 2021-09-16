UrduPoint.com

Al Marar Heads UAE's Delegation To GCC Ministerial Meeting

Thu 16th September 2021

Al Marar heads UAE&#039;s delegation to GCC Ministerial Meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) RIYADH, 16th September 2021 (WAM) - Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the 149th session of the GCC's Ministerial Council, held in Riyadh Thursday.

The ministers discussed items on the meeting's agenda and took appropriate actions on them.

They emphasised the importance of enhancing joint action among the GCC states.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the GCC foreign ministers held separate meetings withe their Yemeni and Iraqi counterparts, where they discussed a number of issues, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the GCC states with the two brotherly countries.

