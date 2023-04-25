UrduPoint.com

Al Marar Urges UN Security Council To Peacefully Resolve Conflicts By Promoting Dialogue And Cooperation Between States

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Al Marar urges UN Security Council to peacefully resolve conflicts by promoting dialogue and cooperation between states

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, urged United Nations Security Council members to peacefully resolve conflicts by promoting dialogue and cooperation between states.

Al Marar spoke to the Council during an open debate titled “Effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the UN Charter.”

“Our sustained commitment to effective multilateralism, grounded in international law and the principles of the UN Charter, is essential to maintaining international peace and security,” Al Marar said. “In turn, defending the principles of the Charter is vital to maintaining effective multilateralism. To address our common challenges and threats, it is imperative to promote dialogue and cooperation among nations.

We must double down on efforts to bring peaceful resolution to conflict and crises, from Sudan to Ukraine.”

In his statement, Al Marar emphasised the need for the multilateral system to serve all UN members, not only member states with disproportionate influence over the multilateral system. He noted that the multilateral system must facilitate the peaceful settlement of disputes, promote security, and devise collective solutions to key global threats. Al Marar said the multilateral system must include all stakeholders – not only governments – including civil society and the private sector.

The meeting took place during the Russian Federation’s Council presidency in April. It was chaired by Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Civil Society Sudan April All From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Peace Talks Between Ethiopian Governme ..

EU Welcomes Peace Talks Between Ethiopian Government, Oromo Liberation Army

49 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ask to submit budget 2023-24 ..

49 minutes ago
 Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist ..

Harry Belafonte, pioneering performer and activist, dies at 96

49 minutes ago
 US new home sales rise in March to highest level i ..

US new home sales rise in March to highest level in a year

52 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.