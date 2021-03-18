UrduPoint.com
Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to host 50km Ultramarathon on Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021)

The event, which is being organised in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, will also offer two shorter races of 10 kilometres (km) and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert, across some fascinating landscape.

All participants will receive medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Speaking about the health and safety measures in place, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGROUP, said, "The health and safety of participants, organisers and crew is our highest priority and we will follow all the guidelines and protocols of relevant authorities, and ensure that every precautionary measure is implemented and adhered to. We will act vigilantly to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved."

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread across more than 40 hectares of pristine shrubland that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

Organising sports events inside the reserve, as well as in Hatta and Jumeirah, has been one of the Dubai Sports Council’s principal focus in recent times, as the council promotes these areas to domestic and international tourists as a premier destination.

With people of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, the Dubai Sports Council has also been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its Calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community.

Through such events, the council also seeks to provide members of the community an opportunity to compete in unique events and also encourage them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

