Al Maryah Community Bank Announces Names Of Its Founders Committee Members

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Al Maryah Community Bank announces names of its Founders Committee Members

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE first fully integrated Digital Bank, has announced today the formation of its founding steering committee with Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood serving as a Chairman of the Committee.

Made of young and progressive Emiratis, the members of the committee bring expertise that will help in driving the bank to meet its objectives which are summarized in being the leading financial services provider in the UAE supporting the local community, empowering employees, and delivering a competitive shareholders’ return.

The newly formed founding steering committee will include Ahmed Shaiba Alameemi, Mr. Ahmed Jaber Alsuwaidi, Khaled Thani Alromaithi, Majed Ateeq Almehairi, Murshed Thani Alromaithi, Omar Abdulla Al Zaabi, Omran Mohammed Alkhoori, Saeed Abdulla Almheiri, and Younes Fatehali Alkhajeh.

More Stories From Middle East

