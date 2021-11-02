UrduPoint.com

Al Maryah Community Bank Appoints Adeeb Ahamed Of LuLu Financial Holdings As Advisor To Its Board

Tue 02nd November 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) UAE’s first licenced digital-only bank – Al Maryah Community Bank LLC, has appointed Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings to the position of Advisor to the board Members.

Adeeb, whose investments in financial services and digital payments span 11 countries in the GCC, Indian sub-continent and APAC regions, is an established and recognised industry name, known for his far-reaching contributions to the development of the global payments ecosystem. A member of the prestigious World Economic Forum’s South Asian Regional Strategy Group, Adeeb additionally sits at the helm of companies in retail, F&B and luxury hospitality.

Al Maryah Community Bank, which started operations earlier this year, is a community oriented financial services provider committed to improving the quality of life of the UAE community by operating with integrity and using innovative smart technologies.

The Board comprises leaders from diversified sectors of economy, and Adeeb’s inputs as an Advisor will help improve the bank’s strategic direction. Al Maryah Community Bank is also heavily invested in digital solutions and elevation of user experience for the UAE community, and Adeeb’s vision for the payments ecosystem will be of much support in this regard.

Al Maryah Community Bank is UAE's first licensed digital-only bank, with an aim to build a base among individuals and small businesses. The bank allows consumers to seamlessly open accounts and experience a range of smart banking services built on AI powered technology integrated with UAE Government’s Smart Services.

LuLu Financial Holdings, which operates a network of 238 branches worldwide alongside its proprietary digital financial services, is geared to improve people’s lives, with a vision to innovate value and inspire experiences through its varied offerings.

