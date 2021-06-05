UrduPoint.com
Al Maryah Community Bank Completes Technology Architectural Design Of Its Digital Banking Platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank, has announced today the completion of its pragmatic architectural design of technology platform which is infused with an artificial intelligence capability that will lead to the complete transformation of digital banking, dispensing maximum customer satisfaction.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO, Al Maryah Community Bank, said, "After extensive research of the available technologies in the market, we zeroed into this state-of-the-art turnkey solution which will transform and amplify the power of digital banking and help maximise digital customer service. We are also excited to share that we have successfully implemented and tested the first phase of our technology roadmap, and we are confident that our Al Maryah digital banking platform will enable us to offer our clients a unique, secure, and seamless banking experience".

Al Maryah Community Bank’s Primary objective is to support the financial needs of individuals, small & medium enterprises, and providing solutions to corporate banking.

The bank is also orchestrating several smart channels to digitally connect with customers and offer them quick and personalised services with little lead time, and a secure banking experience.

Tarek Soubra, CTO, Al Maryah Community Bank, said "Al Maryah Community Bank’s engagement with world-leading technology partners to build our cloud-based digital banking platform supports the bank’s enthusiastic digital-only strategy. Our Artificial Intelligence-powered digital banking platform and its integration capabilities give us the needed flexibility and openness to offer diversified and futuristic products and services across multiple digital channels".

In April 2021, Al Maryah Community Bank received the in-principle approval from Central Bank of the UAE and the launch date is expected to be announced soon.

