Al Maryah Island to enhance its offerings and introduce new recreational amenities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, is introducing recreational, leisure, and entertainment amenities to key areas across the Island in 2021.

In line with the island’s wider vision, new offerings will be introduced on the north and south sides of the Island, providing engaging community experiences and activities for visitors and residents of Abu Dhabi.

Sports amenities on Al Maryah Island – Coming to the north side of Al Maryah Island will be an air-conditioned sports dome, with three outdoor football pitches, four tennis courts, fitness and other sports zones, changing rooms and reception facilities.

This strategically located recreational area will also enjoy improved pedestrian and vehicular access to the rest of Al Maryah Island as well as Abu Dhabi City, in addition to onsite bus stops and taxi stands. Delivery will be over several phases, with the initial phase expected by the beginning of 2021.

ADGM south plaza area – Located within the four towers and ADGM Headquarters, the improved ADGM south plaza will become an area where residents, employees, and other patrons of the island community can enjoy new outdoor seating arrangements, smart light poles, and beautiful artwork displays by the second half of 2021.

In addition, there will be periodic community events, as well as Al Maryah Island’s most popular annual events throughout the year.

Island highline park and south area garden – Located just south of the four towers and ADGM Headquarters, across from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the new highline park area will connect the Galleria Al Maryah Island to the new garden park, and feature new outdoor playgrounds, interactive and digital hoardings, new seating areas, other recreational amenities for children, and colourful pedestrian crossings. Within the garden park space, new F&B outlets will open to complement the newly designed area, including an outdoor water fountain and bespoke screen walls, bringing a refreshed aesthetic to the area.

A spokesperson for Al Maryah Island said, "We are proud to unveil the various development plans. The latest projects have been in the planning phase for several months, and the destination’s management has collaborated with global leaders in recreation and entertainment to bring the Abu Dhabi community the best experience. These plans are also enabling Al Maryah Island to further their horizons to deliver on bespoke community events and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the global tourism market."