Al Maryah Island to introduce Wellness Ambassador Programme to welcome valued visitors back

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Al Maryah Island has announced the launch of its Wellness Ambassador initiative, to welcome valued visitors back to its world-class retail, leisure and lifestyle facilities.

The new programme focuses on protecting the health and wellbeing of customers of The Galleria, guests of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotels. The Wellness Ambassadors will also play an important role in enhancing customer experience whilst maintaining safety measures at all times.

The initiative was first launched in June by Etihad Airways, as part of its expanded health and hygiene programme in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now being adopted by multiple customer facing entities around Abu Dhabi, in line with the wider initiatives across the emirate to promote health and safety for members of the community.

Ali Eid Almheiri, Executive Director, Real Estate & Infrastructure at Mubadala Investment Company, commented, "The teams across Al Maryah Island have demonstrated incredible resilience and dedication during this challenging time and we all owe a great deal of gratitude for their efforts. We want to encourage customers and guests to come back and enjoy the island’s retail and hospitality offering in complete confidence that their health and safety is protected. There are a wide range of proactive measures in place, but the introduction of Wellness Ambassadors provides an added level of reassurance and a human face to our response. This initiative is a marker of the extraordinary efforts of everyone across Abu Dhabi in tackling the pandemic and we look forward to welcoming people back to the fantastic facilities on Al Maryah Island.

The programme is part of Abu Dhabi’s plan to ease restrictions across leisure, hospitality, and retail destinations in line with the receding profile of the pandemic. Each ambassador will undertake a training course via Capital Health Screening Centre, part of Mubadala healthcare’s network.

The course will equip the ambassadors with specialised occupational health and wellness practices to ensure the safety of the community in line with the ‘new normal’. The training will be delivered live by expert clinical staff and will be tailored to the wellness ambassadors’ needs and requirements.

The specialised training is designed to mitigate risks and will involve the implementation of specific hygiene policies, ensuring social distancing measures and preventive medical knowledge about the virus.

The Wellness Ambassadors will support visitors in staying safe by maintaining health guidelines in public places at each asset, helping to further build trust and encourage people to take advantage of the world-class retail, leisure and lifestyle facilities available on the island.

At all three destinations, ambassadors will also be tasked with ensuring that customers, guests and visitors are aware of Government guidelines and are adhering to best practice. They will also be trained in directing community members to the most appropriate resources for any further guidance or information they may need.