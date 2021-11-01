Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve to welcome falconers, hunting lovers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee has announced the 7th hunting season at the Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in Al Dhafra region from 1st November, 2021, to mid-February 2022.

The reserve is the first and largest reserve for traditional falconry and Saluki dogs hunting, offering an unforgettable and unique cultural experience of conventional hunting while promoting environmental and heritage conservation awareness.

The reserve will be open to falconers, hunting enthusiasts and visitors during the hunting season daily, seven days a week. Hunting trips will run twice daily, in the morning and afternoon. "The reserve offers visitors the chance to enjoy nature and its picturesque environment in addition to sustainably practising traditional recreational fishing in line with fishing regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," said Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department of the Committee.

Falconry has always been a traditional sport and a heritage symbol associated with the UAE and the Gulf region. The UAE leadership, past and present, has always been concerned with nurturing and preserving this sport for future generations to promote the national identity and Emirati culture, Al Mazrouei stressed. "The tremendous success that the previous six seasons the Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve witnessed made it possible to carry on with this unique Abu Dhabi initiative for a seventh season," Al Mazrouei added.

Al Mazrouei further explained that since its opening in 2015, the reserve had attracted more than 7,200 visitors from experienced falconers to dessert tourists and Bedouin lifestyle enthusiasts, both local and from abroad. The hunting season also attracts significant interest from local, Arab and international media.

Ahmed bin Hiaa Al Mansouri, Director of the reserve, said, "We provide conventional hunting lovers with the perfect hunting experience safely and sustainably, where they can enjoy hunting the Houbara bustards, rabbits and antelopes using falcons and Saluki dogs, accompanied by two professional hunting guides and riding traditional hunting vehicles."

Al Mansouri pointed out that the reserve offers a discount on hunting Houbara bustards. The reserve provides overnight accommodation in dedicated camps for symbolic fees (the royal camp, the elite camp, or individual camp). Visitors will be divided into hunting teams and accompanied by professional hunters to indulge their passion for hunting but in accordance with the sustainable hunting laws in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. "It is essential that all hunters abide by the rules and conditions put in place to make the hunting experience a success for all while treating the surrounding natural environment and its inhabitants with utmost care and respect," he added.

The reserve is located 100 to 120 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi, and extends on an area of about 923 square kilometres.