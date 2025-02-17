Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Al Masaood Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, along with its partner, German compressor manufacturer Sauer Compressors, will be participating at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, showcasing a state-of-art naval compressor.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre from February 17th to 21st, 2025, the exhibition brings industry leaders and defence experts together to delve into the latest innovations in naval defence technologies.

The compressor – the SAUER Tornado WP3325 B3-5 BasBooster, is an air-cooled high-pressure compressor of a similar vertical design to the SAUER 5000 series naval compressors, used in the SAUER Centralised High-Pressure Air System for naval platforms. Having previously been unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, the compressor will once again be featured for its innovative features that cater to the demanding high-performance, high-pressure requirements of both the navy and offshore sectors.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said, “We are proud to be working alongside Sauer Compressors, a leader in innovative compressor technology and to bring the SAUER Tornado BasBooster to NAVDEX 2025. This compressor is the perfect example of the advanced technology and innovative spirit that define our partnership. We look forward to showcasing its capabilities to the international maritime and naval defence community.”

With a compact and powerful design, the SAUER Tornado series compressors boast a space-saving footprint of less than 0.5 m², while delivering exceptional performance with final pressures of up to 400 bar. The advanced multistage compression system distributes compression across three or four stages, with improved cylinder cooling and a reduced oil requirement, which enhances overall efficiency.