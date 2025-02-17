Open Menu

Al Masaood Group Exhibits Advanced High-pressure Compressor Technology At NAVDEX 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Al Masaood Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, along with its partner, German compressor manufacturer Sauer Compressors, will be participating at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, showcasing a state-of-art naval compressor.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre from February 17th to 21st, 2025, the exhibition brings industry leaders and defence experts together to delve into the latest innovations in naval defence technologies.

The compressor – the SAUER Tornado WP3325 B3-5 BasBooster, is an air-cooled high-pressure compressor of a similar vertical design to the SAUER 5000 series naval compressors, used in the SAUER Centralised High-Pressure Air System for naval platforms. Having previously been unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, the compressor will once again be featured for its innovative features that cater to the demanding high-performance, high-pressure requirements of both the navy and offshore sectors.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said, “We are proud to be working alongside Sauer Compressors, a leader in innovative compressor technology and to bring the SAUER Tornado BasBooster to NAVDEX 2025. This compressor is the perfect example of the advanced technology and innovative spirit that define our partnership. We look forward to showcasing its capabilities to the international maritime and naval defence community.”

With a compact and powerful design, the SAUER Tornado series compressors boast a space-saving footprint of less than 0.5 m², while delivering exceptional performance with final pressures of up to 400 bar. The advanced multistage compression system distributes compression across three or four stages, with improved cylinder cooling and a reduced oil requirement, which enhances overall efficiency.

Related Topics

Technology German Abu Dhabi Oil February From Industry

Recent Stories

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

19 minutes ago
 Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthe ..

Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..

19 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy f ..

NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breed ..

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..

34 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore

34 minutes ago
Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits ..

Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA

30 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 1 ..

Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: ..

30 minutes ago
 At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of K ..

At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian conflic ..

30 minutes ago
 Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League ..

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ur ..

30 minutes ago
 Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

47 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East