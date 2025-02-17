- Home
- Middle East
- Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 2025
Al Masaood Group Exhibits Advanced High-pressure Compressor Technology At NAVDEX 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Al Masaood Group, a prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, along with its partner, German compressor manufacturer Sauer Compressors, will be participating at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, showcasing a state-of-art naval compressor.
Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre from February 17th to 21st, 2025, the exhibition brings industry leaders and defence experts together to delve into the latest innovations in naval defence technologies.
The compressor – the SAUER Tornado WP3325 B3-5 BasBooster, is an air-cooled high-pressure compressor of a similar vertical design to the SAUER 5000 series naval compressors, used in the SAUER Centralised High-Pressure Air System for naval platforms. Having previously been unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, the compressor will once again be featured for its innovative features that cater to the demanding high-performance, high-pressure requirements of both the navy and offshore sectors.
Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said, “We are proud to be working alongside Sauer Compressors, a leader in innovative compressor technology and to bring the SAUER Tornado BasBooster to NAVDEX 2025. This compressor is the perfect example of the advanced technology and innovative spirit that define our partnership. We look forward to showcasing its capabilities to the international maritime and naval defence community.”
With a compact and powerful design, the SAUER Tornado series compressors boast a space-saving footprint of less than 0.5 m², while delivering exceptional performance with final pressures of up to 400 bar. The advanced multistage compression system distributes compression across three or four stages, with improved cylinder cooling and a reduced oil requirement, which enhances overall efficiency.
Recent Stories
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore
Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA
Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: ..
At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian conflic ..
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ur ..
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX 20254 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments4 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 202519 minutes ago
-
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE companies’19 minutes ago
-
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for discussion on ending war ..34 minutes ago
-
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series for four Dubai World C ..34 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore34 minutes ago
-
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energy access in Africa, ..1 hour ago
-
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 20251 hour ago
-
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport network1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance innovative solutions in ..2 hours ago