UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Midfa Concludes Participation In 86th UFI Global Congress In Bangkok

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Al Midfa concludes participation in 86th UFI Global Congress in Bangkok

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, concluded his participation in the 86th UFI Global Congress, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, to identify regional priorities, exchange ideas and plan for the future of the exhibition industry around the world.

The Congress saw the participation of over 550 specialists in the exhibitions sector from more than 50 countries.

Al Midfa participated in the annual event as a member of the board of directors for the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry and a representative of the UAE as well.

During his speech at the conference, Al Midfa confirmed that the exhibitions industry has recently witnessed a qualitative transformation from merely leasing exhibitor space to facilitating business and making deals.

"The UAE has become one of the important hubs in the exhibitions industry, thanks to its unique location and outstanding infrastructure that contributes to the success of the industry, such as roads, transportation, and communications, in addition to ports, airports, and airlines, and well-equipped exhibition centres with the latest technologies and galleries that can accommodate hundreds of exhibitors," Al Midfa underlined.

He also highlighted the Expo Centre’s experience as one of the distinctive destinations for international exhibitors and the achievements made by the centre since its inception, adding that this success is attributed to Sharjah’s position as one of the most important cities leading the exhibition industry in the region.

"The emirate of Sharjah has become a pioneering economic hub and a perfect destination for companies, investors, and entrepreneurs from all over the world. This is clearly reflected in the emirate’s success in hosting a number of the most prominent international economic and cultural events which attract major institutions and brands to seize opportunities to reinforce their presence in the regional markets through Sharjah’s gate," Al Midfa elaborated.

In conclusion, Al Midfa stressed that the UAE’s participation in this event was a perfect chance for enhancing relations with top officials from the most prominent international exhibitions, discussing areas of cooperation, establishing new partnerships and organising joint exhibitions in the future.

Related Topics

World Thailand Exchange Business UAE Sharjah Bangkok Hub Congress Market Event All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

3 minutes ago

Man found guilty of running anti-Pakistan campaign ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomatic processes in over Kashmir not being sup ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. Joins Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunam ..

12 minutes ago

Federal cabinet's sub-committee grants four-week c ..

31 minutes ago

Germany, Netherland to take back Daesh/ISIS terror ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.