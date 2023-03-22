DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) DUBUY.com has welcomed the UAE’s Al Naboodah Group onto its wholesale e-commerce platform to help accelerate its growth, by providing instant access to new markets via its online business-to-business marketplace.

Al Naboodah Group will partner with DP World’s innovative and trusted platform DUBUY.com to sell its diverse portfolio of brands. By providing end-to-end supply chain solutions, DUBUY.com will provide a gateway for the group of companies to enter new international markets.

The product-led parts of Al Naboodah Group, such as the electrical, agriculture and auto-parts divisions, will see benefits in the partnership and thanks to the collaboration with DUBUY.com, customers registered on the platform will be able to buy wholesale products across a variety of categories from Al Naboodah Group at the click of a button. It will also provide a secure and reliable supply chain for getting the goods from A to B, through DP World’s global ports and logistics network.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmood Al Bastaki, COO of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said, “We are proud to welcome Al Naboodah Group to DUBUY.com, and we are looking forward to building a long term mutually beneficial partnership here. By being part of the platform, Al Naboodah Group will enjoy greater visibility and access to markets such as Africa to accelerate its growth. It will also enable them to trade using a unique combination of advanced technology and DP World physical infrastructure – which includes reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions and the safe movement of goods.

“DUBUY.com has been operating as a trusted online marketplace for buyers and sellers since November 2021, and in this relatively short time, we have accrued more than 10,000 registered customers, 2,000 registered vendors, and have facilitated the trade of more than 1.4 million products every day. This latest news is a testament to the major growth in e-commerce solutions, and we are proud at DP World to be at the forefront of digital innovation."

This fully integrated e-commerce platform brings buyers and sellers together with a single window for transactions, payment and delivery; cross-border business-to-business (B2B) settlement, as well as domestic B2B and business-to-consumer (B2C) capabilities. Al Naboodah Group joins a diverse range of businesses already trading on the e-commerce platform.

Swaidan Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, Chairman of Al Naboodah Commercial Group, said, “As a leading Group of companies with a strong heritage in the UAE, we are honoured to start the cooperation with the e-commerce platform DUBUY.com by DP World. We are proud to strengthen our strategic partnership with DP World, by growing the strong roots we have cemented in the UAE, by expanding into new markets. The technology and the scale that DP World provides via DUBUY.com is unprecedented, and we are looking forward to the mutual rewards both parties will benefit from when it comes to providing greater breadth of products for buyers across muti-territories at the click of a button. We will enjoy greater access to key markets – such as Africa – and we are proud to be able to scale our operations with a trusted platform.”