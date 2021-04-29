Al Nasr Contracting Company donates AED1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Al Nasr Contracting Company donated AED1 million to the 100 Million Meals campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sami Sidawi, Founder and Chairman of Al Nasr Contracting Company, said, "The Holy month of Ramadan awakens the spirit of solidarity and compassion within us and invites us to give. This initiative encourages every person to stand by his fellow man in hard times, and comes as no surprise from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE is renowned for its philanthropic work, and for providing a conducive environment for businessmen and companies to invest and grow in a way that contributes to the development of the nation."

Donations can be made until the end of the Holy month of Ramadan on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.