Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 17th January 2020 (WAM) - Al Nasr are crowned the UAE’s Arabian Gulf Cup champions after beating Shabab Al Al Ahli 2-1 in the final match which was played this evening at Al Wasl Club's Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Alvaro Negredo opened the scoring for Al Nasr within a minute of the kick-off. Yousef Jaber equalised for Shabab Al Al Ahli 13 minutes later.

Antonio Toze's 50th minute goal sealed the win for the champions.