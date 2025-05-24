Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Al Nasser Holdings announced a contribution of AED5 million to the Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) under slogan ‘With You For Life’.

The remarkable response to the Life Endowment campaign from individuals, institutions, and business leaders demonstrates the UAE community's awareness and understanding of its importance. This endowment represents a long-term investment in public health, particularly for patients with chronic diseases, strengthening the healthcare system's capacity to address future challenges while also fostering a culture of giving and generosity.

Abdulla Nasser Hawaileel Al Mansoori, Chairman of Al Nasser Holdings, said, “The Life Endowment campaign is a generous initiative reflecting the UAE's deep commitment to providing sustainable healthcare for all, supporting patients who cannot afford treatment and ensure those with chronic diseases have access to essential medication and ongoing care. This campaign marks a significant milestone in the UAE's enduring tradition of philanthropy.

”

Al Mansoori added, “It is an honour to join contributors to this blessed campaign, demonstrating our commitment to social responsibility and our support for all efforts to aid those affected by chronic diseases. We are confident this endowment will be a beacon of hope, providing essential support on their journey toward recovery. Its success is assured thanks to the organizers' clear vision and approach, and our community’s unwavering generosity.”

The Life Endowment campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services, and provide long term funding to treat vulnerable patients with chronic diseases, while supporting the healthcare system as a whole.

The campaign further aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programmes that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society.

The initiative also seeks to promote the concept of endowment as a development tool that supports social solidarity. It highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment to serve those most in need.