UrduPoint.com

Al Neyadi gearing Up To Make Arab Space History With A Spacewalk Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Al Neyadi gearing up to make Arab space history with a spacewalk tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to make history tomorrow as the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expedition 69, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said today.

“It's the first Arab spacewalk in history, a new Emirati milestone that will mark the Arab space exploration journey. The live coverage will begin at 4:30 PM. The mission will start at 5:15 PM (UAE time),” said MBRSC in its official twitter account.

On Friday, April 28, the UAE will become the 10th country to execute a spacewalk on the ISS, with Al Neyadi taking part in the 261st spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

The fourth spacewalk of the year on the ISS will be historic, as Al Neyadi and Nasa Flight Engineer Stephen Bowen collaborate to complete critical duties.

"Tomorrow, Steve Bowen and I will do a spacewalk outside the ISS to change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels. After a long period of training, we are ready to take on the challenge and create a new milestone for our mission," tweeted Al Neyadi from ISS.

Related Topics

Assembly Twitter UAE Bowen Rashid April From Arab

Recent Stories

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukrain ..

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Co ..

1 hour ago
 Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title ..

Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May ..

1 hour ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Ag ..

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - ..

1 hour ago
 Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

1 hour ago
 PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling e ..

PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling expired meat

1 hour ago
 Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.