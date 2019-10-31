Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th October 2019 (WAM) - Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, attended on Wednesday a reception hosted by Dr. Andreas Liebmann, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The ceremony, held at the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mohammed Ali Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; a number of officials; heads of Arab and foreign missions accredited to the UAE; and members of the Austrian community in the country.

Ambassador Liebmann praised the excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Austria.