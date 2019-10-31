UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Olama Attends Austrian Embassy Reception

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th October 2019 (WAM) - Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, attended on Wednesday a reception hosted by Dr. Andreas Liebmann, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The ceremony, held at the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mohammed Ali Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Diplomats Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; a number of officials; heads of Arab and foreign missions accredited to the UAE; and members of the Austrian community in the country.

Ambassador Liebmann praised the excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Austria.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Austria October 2019 Arab

Recent Stories

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

51 minutes ago

Aisha Al Hamli presents campaign visions to ICAO C ..

51 minutes ago

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

41 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.