UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Owais Highlights Directives Of Leadership To Draft UAE’s Development Strategy For Post-coronavirus Period

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to draft UAE’s development strategy for post-coronavirus period

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, highlighted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch national workshops for drafting the UAE’s development strategy for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period.

The workshops will aim to determine the pillars and key elements of the strategy, under an effective national framework and an executive work programme to assess national priorities after the crisis, he added.

In his statement, Al Owais stressed the readiness of the officials and employees of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and their commitment to supporting the capacities of the Federal Government to draft relevant policies and strategies, develop capacities and employ resources to support the strategy.

He also noted that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to draft an urgent plan to raise the productivity and competitiveness of the country’s medical industries will reinforce health security and support medical manufacturing in the country, especially during times of crises and pandemics.

These industries will benefit from the outcomes of previous plans and strategies that created an attractive and competitive legislative and business environment, as well as the accumulation of research expertise, which will help establish Emirati medical industries that can meet national medical needs, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid From Government

Recent Stories

Former Test Cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman breaks silenc ..

19 minutes ago

US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, c ..

43 minutes ago

Secretary food visits wheat procurement centre

29 minutes ago

South Africa starts coronavirus trial of TB vaccin ..

29 minutes ago

Govt urged for gradual opening of business

29 minutes ago

124 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.