Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to draft UAE’s development strategy for post-coronavirus period

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, highlighted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch national workshops for drafting the UAE’s development strategy for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period.

The workshops will aim to determine the pillars and key elements of the strategy, under an effective national framework and an executive work programme to assess national priorities after the crisis, he added.

In his statement, Al Owais stressed the readiness of the officials and employees of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and their commitment to supporting the capacities of the Federal Government to draft relevant policies and strategies, develop capacities and employ resources to support the strategy.

He also noted that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to draft an urgent plan to raise the productivity and competitiveness of the country’s medical industries will reinforce health security and support medical manufacturing in the country, especially during times of crises and pandemics.

These industries will benefit from the outcomes of previous plans and strategies that created an attractive and competitive legislative and business environment, as well as the accumulation of research expertise, which will help establish Emirati medical industries that can meet national medical needs, he added.