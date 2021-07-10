UrduPoint.com
Al Qasimi Publications Releases French Translations Of Theatrical Works By Sharjah Ruler

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Al Qasimi Publications has published French translations of a number of theatrical works written by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Qasimi Publications, which specialises in publishing and distributing books and writings by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to local, Arab and international readers, announced the release of 11 theatrical works written by the Sharjah Ruler between 1998 and 2018, and their French translations.

The plays are very in demand as they offer cultural and scientific depth, besides being rich in connotations, especially since the Sharjah Ruler's plays fall under the genre of epic dramas that deal with historical events, and contain political and intellectual subtext.

Al Qasimi Publications has a portfolio of over 260 books translated into different languages across literature, history, novels, and biography.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan published a play entitled "History on the French Stage" through Al Qasimi Publications in March 2019. The book reviews the experiences of eleven French writers selected to explore their different methods of viewing and portraying history in their theatrical works. These include Edmond Rostand, Romain Rolland, Albert Camus, Jean Cocteau, Henri de Montherlant, Alexandre Arnault, Paul Claudel, Jean Anouilh, Jean Paul Sartre and Sacha Guitry.

