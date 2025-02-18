Open Menu

Al Qasimia University Collaborates With Uzbek Universities To Enhance Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Al Qasimia University (AQU) signed scientific memoranda of understanding with a number of prestigious universities in the Republic of Uzbekistan, including Bukhara University and Tashkent University.

These memoranda aim to strengthen academic and research collaboration, facilitate the exchange of expertise and studies, promote joint scientific research, and encourage student and faculty participation in scientific activities. They also seek to enhance scientific and cultural exchange between both parties and leverage AQU's experience in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, explored ways to enhance academic cooperation and scientific exchange during academic visits to several universities in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and Samarkand State University.

The discussions were attended by officials from these institutions, along with Dr. Zakaria Nouh, Director of International Relations and Student Recruitment at AQU.

Dr. Al Khalaf emphasised the importance of strengthening scientific collaboration with international universities to realise the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in fostering integration among universities with shared interests to advance the educational process.

He added that such partnerships contribute to developing scientific research, promoting the Arabic language for non-native speakers, and exchanging academic and scientific expertise. These efforts reflect the university's commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and expanding academic collaboration, aligning with its mission and vision as a globally recognised academic institution.

