Al Qasimia University Collaborates With Uzbek Universities To Enhance Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Al Qasimia University (AQU) signed scientific memoranda of understanding with a number of prestigious universities in the Republic of Uzbekistan, including Bukhara University and Tashkent University.
These memoranda aim to strengthen academic and research collaboration, facilitate the exchange of expertise and studies, promote joint scientific research, and encourage student and faculty participation in scientific activities. They also seek to enhance scientific and cultural exchange between both parties and leverage AQU's experience in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.
Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, explored ways to enhance academic cooperation and scientific exchange during academic visits to several universities in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and Samarkand State University.
The discussions were attended by officials from these institutions, along with Dr. Zakaria Nouh, Director of International Relations and Student Recruitment at AQU.
Dr. Al Khalaf emphasised the importance of strengthening scientific collaboration with international universities to realise the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in fostering integration among universities with shared interests to advance the educational process.
He added that such partnerships contribute to developing scientific research, promoting the Arabic language for non-native speakers, and exchanging academic and scientific expertise. These efforts reflect the university's commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and expanding academic collaboration, aligning with its mission and vision as a globally recognised academic institution.
Recent Stories
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperation5 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Bolivia5 minutes ago
-
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence5 minutes ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational awards6 minutes ago
-
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services21 minutes ago
-
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology35 minutes ago
-
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 202536 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 202551 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor manufacturing in UAE1 hour ago
-
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre1 hour ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Ukraine issue joint statement2 hours ago
-
Seven killed in mine collapse in central Kazakhstan2 hours ago