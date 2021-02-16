Al Qasimia University discusses academic cooperation with Comoros

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Prof. Awwad Al Khalaf, Acting President of Al Qasimia University (AQU), has received in his office at the University’s headquarters, Sayed Taher Sayed Nasser, Ambassador of Comoros to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ways of strengthening the academic cooperation and discussed the prospect of further advancing cooperation between AQU and the Union of the Comoros in many academic fields.

Al Khalaf highlighted AQU’s keenness to support students from different countries of the world and to provide the best ways to enable students to benefit from academic study.

For his part, the Ambassador of Comoros praised the remarkable level that the university reached and the great role it plays in maintaining the quality of education in high level in all academic fields, underscoring the distinguished position that the University reached among other universities.