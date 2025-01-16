Al Qasimia University hosts international conference on teaching Arabic

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Al Qasimia University inaugurated its International Conference titled "Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers: Methodology and Cultural Specificity" on Wednesday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The event, held in collaboration with the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, brought together 59 researchers from 40 academic institutions across 20 countries.

The conference aimed to explore innovative methodologies and tools for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, highlighting its cultural richness and role as a bridge for intercultural communication.

Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Ruler of Sharjah in elevating the global status of the Arabic language. He emphasised Sharjah's leading role in fostering Arabic language initiatives, including achieving the world's largest historical Arabic dictionary, recognised by Guinness World Records.

Dr. Al Khalaf also highlighted the university's contributions, such as the development of the "Al Qasimia University Series for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers" and the launch of "Mubeen"—an interactive online platform designed to make Arabic language learning accessible worldwide.

Prof. Dr. Hassan Al-Malakh, Academic Vice Chancellor and Chair of the Scientific Committee, underscored the importance of the conference in reinforcing Arabic's position as a global language capable of expressing diverse cultures. With participation from over 20 countries, the conference featured meticulously curated research papers selected through rigorous academic review.

The conference sessions covered topics including teaching methodologies, the integration of linguistic skills, the cultural dimension of Arabic teaching, and future perspectives for the field. Two specialised workshops were also held, focusing on strategies for teaching reading skills and mastery of the Al Qasimia teaching series.

Additionally, an exhibition showcased Arabic language publications, including those by Al Qasimia University and the Sharjah Regional Office of ICESCO, reflecting the university's commitment to advancing Arabic language education and scholarship.