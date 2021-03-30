UrduPoint.com
Al Qasimia University Receives Kosovo Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Al Qasimia University receives Kosovo Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Prof. Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Acting Director of Al Qasimia University, received in his office at the university’s headquarters the Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo in the UAE, Avni Arifi, to discuss student matters at the university and strengthen relations between the two sides.

Prof. Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of the University welcomed the ambassador, pointing out the university’s keenness to enhance its communication with all embassies that follow up its students studying at the university.

The ambassador praised the efforts of the university and what it offered to the student, and on his part and on behalf of the president and people of his country, he thanked H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Qasimia University, for everything presented to students at the university The two parties exchanged talks about the general issues that aim to serve the student and the educational process at the university, especially since this visit is the first of its kind visit by the ambassador to Al Qasimia University.

