Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of brain-dead patient

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2023 (WAM) – The Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah has coordinated the transfer of organs from a brain-dead Emirati donor, marking the first such case in the nation. The family of the deceased had given their approval for the procedure, which was carried out in coordination with the National Centre for Regulating the Transfer and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, overseen by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

According to Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, this donation will help in the establishment of a national bank for organs and contribute towards raising awareness about the importance of organ donation in saving the lives of those in need.

He praised the family for their wise decision, reflecting the values of Emirati citizens.

Dr. Aref Al Nouriani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, expressed his gratitude towards the family, stating that their generosity provides hope for numerous patients suffering from organ failure.